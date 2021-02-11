  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Karan Singh Grover back on TV with Qubool Hai 2.0: 'Girls seem to be in love with Asad'

Karan Singh Grover back on TV with Qubool Hai 2.0: 'Girls seem to be in love with Asad'

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Feb 11th, 2021, 20:57:05hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actor Karan Singh Grover returns to the small screen as Asad in the upcoming TV show Qubool Hai 2.0. His on-screen romance with Surbhi Jyoti on Qubool Hai won much appreciation, and translated to success of the original show.

In the trailer of Qubool Hai 2.0, the actor dons a sharp, corporate look as he bumps into a runaway bride.

"Qubool Hai is a show that will always be close to my heart. I am overwhelmed by the response that I have been receiving from the audience after they watched the trailer of Qubool Hai 2.0. The girls seem to be in love with Asad and I hope I do not disappoint them," Karan told IANS.

Apart from Qubool Hai, Karan became popular with his roles in shows such as Dill Mill Gayye and Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2.

--IANS

ym/vnc

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features