Karan Singh Grover back on TV with Qubool Hai 2.0: 'Girls seem to be in love with Asad'

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actor Karan Singh Grover returns to the small screen as Asad in the upcoming TV show Qubool Hai 2.0. His on-screen romance with Surbhi Jyoti on Qubool Hai won much appreciation, and translated to success of the original show.

In the trailer of Qubool Hai 2.0, the actor dons a sharp, corporate look as he bumps into a runaway bride.