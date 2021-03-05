Karan Singh Grover promises 'different flavour to love story' in 'Qubool Hai 2.0'

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actor Karan Singh Grover promises more intense drama and "a little different flavour to the love story" in "Qubool Hai 2.0".

"I feel humbled to receive so much love for Asad. The character is indeed close to my heart and I am thrilled to be back with 'Qubool Hai 2.0'. This time it is more intense and will have a little different flavour to the love story. I am sure the audience is going to love it," Karan told IANS.