Karan Singh Grover: 'Qubool Hai 2.0' a different universe with same characters

"'Qubool Hai 2.0' as a universe is different, only the characters are the same. It's all based in a different universe. There are some mesmerising places we shot at and that will obviously add new flavours to what we had earlier," Karan wrote.

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actor Karan Singh Grover says while the characters in "Qubool Hai 2.0" return from the earlier season, their universe is entirely different this time.

He added that people should expect a lot of action, drama, love, suspense and all the masala in the new series.

"There is a nice secret treat for the audience so that will be fun, too. I don't think love is a twisted gamble. I think love is quite simple, we kind of twist things ourselves including our thoughts. I think we are twisted gamblers in search of true love," he said.

The actor will be seen playing Asad, an Indian agent on a mission.

The 10-episode Ekta Kapoor production also stars Surbhi Jyoti, Mandira Bedi, Priyal Gor and Vishal Naik.

--IANS

