Karan Suchak on playing a cardiologist in 'Thoda Sa Baadal, Thoda Sa Paani'

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actor Karan Suchak has joined the cast of 'Thoda Sa Baadal, Thoda Sa Paani' in the role of 'Anurag Basu'.

'Anurag' by profession is a cardiologist but his relationship with his mother has strained his outlook towards women.

Karan who is known for his work in daily soaps like 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Pavitra Rishta' and 'Siya Ke Ram' is quite confident that 'Anurag Basu' will be enjoyed by everyone.