Karan V Grover on how his entry impacts storyline of 'Udaariyaan'

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) The ongoing show 'Udaariyaan' will see a new twist with the entry of actor Karan V. Grover. He is seen as 'Angad Maan', a wealthy man and Harvard graduate. In the show 'Tejo' is betrayed by her husband and has now decided to move on in life and 'Angad' is now about to bring certain changes in her life

While talking about his on-screen personality, Karan says: "I play a fun and flamboyant yet intense investor called 'Angad Maan'. He is sharp and quirky when it comes to his approach to people and life. He begins to fall head over heels for Tejo(Priyanka Choudhary) and that is when the drama comes in."

The 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant' actor adds how the present role is different from previous ones: "To begin with I have never played a true blooded Punjabi, secondly I am the one who will cause the friction, generally I am on the opposite side of this in the shows I have been a part of."

Karan shares his experience of working with producer Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey. "I'm genuinely looking forward to this phase of 'Udaariyaan' and myself. It's been highly encouraging as producers Sargun and Ravi are dear friends and of course immensely enterprising to work with. The team has been welcoming."

The actor says his entry will bring a lot of twists and turns in the show. "Expect a lot of romance wrapped in a dramatic interlude," he concludes.

