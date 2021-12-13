Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora confirm testing COVID-19 positive in official statements, BMC seals former's house

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora shared official statements on Monday confirming that they have tested positive for COVID-19.



The '3 Idiots' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a story in which she wrote, "I have tested for positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested."

Kareena further continued, "My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

Amrita too shared her statement on Insta Stories and wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID. I am following all the medical guidelines and BMC rules. Anyone who has been in contact with me, please get tested. My family and staff are all fully vaccinated and have all tested negative. Stay safe, stay Responsible."

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revealed that the residence of Kareena has been sealed. They also said that "she has not given proper information yet but our officers are trying to find out that how many people did come in contact with her."

It was reported earlier today that the duo had been attending several parties recently and hence might be super-spreaders of the deadly virus.

BMC had also instructed the people who came in contact with either Kareena or Amrita, to undergo an RT-PCR test.

Earlier in the day, Kareena's official spokesperson in a statement had told that both Kareena and Amrita had contracted COVID-19 at an "intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up."

Almost a week ago, Kareena and Amrita had attended a fun get-together hosted at the Mumbai residence of Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor. (ANI)

