Kareena Kapoor asks fans to 'get up and move it' in latest Instagram post

The 'Kurbaan' star took to Instagram and posted a vertical picture, with a filter that sees her donning a no make-up look.The photo shared by Kareena is a filtered picture of the star as she donned a white colour tank top as she flaunts her flawless complexion and peachy glow.The photo missed the 'Jab We Met' star's signature pout, however, she looks drop-dead gorgeous in the snap while leaving her luscious locks open.Kareena penned down a motivational thought to inspire her fans and indulge in work out, and physical activities. She wrote, "Get up and move it move it".Celebrity followers including 'Angrezi Medium' filmmaker Homi Adajania and more than one lakh fans liked the post within an hour of being posted.Scores of fans adored the actor's beauty by leaving in red heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.On the work front, Kareena, whose last movie was 'Angrezi Medium', will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha', co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'. (ANI)