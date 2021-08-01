Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor enjoy feast on Sisters Day

On the occasion of Friendship Day and Sisters Day, the famous Kapoor sisters spent quality time with each other and bonded over food.Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted a video, wherein the two can be seen devouring mouth-watering food items and then sleeping together on a couch."What I mean when I say... 'Lolo and I had a productive weekend.#Reels #ReelItFeelIt #NationalSistersDay #MyLoloIsTheBestest," she wrote on Instagram.The Kapoor sisters' weekend celebrations have received a big thumbs up from social media users."Aww... cuties.. The best way one can celebrate Sisters Day," a netizen commented."Hahahha.. Lolo and Bebo are the best," a fan wrote.Karisma, too, shared the same video on her Instagram account."Always love for our lunches," she captioned the clip.Earlier in the day, Karisma treated her fans with a throwback image of them in which Kareena appeared to be giving her a makeover. (ANI)