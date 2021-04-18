Kareena Kapoor Khan: Lockdown doesn't mean giving up

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Living through a lockdown doesn't mean you have to give up on your daily workout regime, suggested Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena took to social media on Sunday to inspire fans to continue working out amid the lockdown like situation in the state.

The actress shared a photograph of her smartwatch on Instagram which shows she has walked 5605 steps or 5.11 kilometres since morning.