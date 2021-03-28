Kareena Kapoor Khan reminisces family outing in London with throwback pic

The 'Jab We Met' actor hopped on to Instagram to share a happy picture of a sweet family get together.In the picture, Kareena can be seen posing while wearing a tanned hat along with Saif and son Taimur who is seen riding on a pram while Karisma Kapoor sits near Tim Tim. The picture also shows Karisma and Kareena's mother Babita Kapoor, and Karisma's children posing for the lens. Shot amid the mesmerising view of nature's beauty, the family seem to be on a picnic on a sunny day.Sharing the family picture that is is too adorable, Kareena wrote, "Always better together PS: London, I can't wait to be back."Celebrity followers including fashion designer Tanya Gharvi and more than 2.9 lakh followers liked the post on the photo-sharing platform.Karisma also chimed into the comments section and wrote, "Can't wait (and heart emoticons) and a hugging emoticon)."Scores of fans dropped in heart emoticons and adored the picture shared by the 'Good Newwz' star.On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in the film 'Laal Singh Chadha', co-starring Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump.' (ANI)