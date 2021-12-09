Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable picture of her son Jeh

On Thursday, Kareena took to the photo-sharing application and posted a picture of the newborn. In the image, little Jeh can be seen trying to stand up with the support of a door."It's the toes that do it for me #mera beta#time is flying," she captioned the post.Jeh's picture has left everyone in awe of his cuteness."J Baba," Karisma Kapoor wrote."Handsome," Rhea Kapoor commented.Jeh was born to Kareena and Saif on February 21 this year. (ANI)