Kareena Kapoor Khan shares funny eating habit of Soha Ali Khan

Taking to Instagram, Kareena recalled how Soha washed her chicken in a glass of water in order to remove the extra spices during their vacation in the Maldives."From the time I went for my first holiday with her in Maldives, where I watched her wash her chicken in a glass of water (to remove the spice) and then just casually eat it... I knew she was one cool woman! And... it has been a pleasure knowing you ever since @sakpataudi," she wrote.Kareena also posted a picture from Soha and Kunal Kemmu's wedding. In the image, Kareena can be seen sharing smiles with her husband Saif Ali Khan, Soha and Kunal."Happy birthday, sister-in-law ... lots of love always. P.S. I think we all look great in this picture and that's why it's on the gram now #OldIsGold," she added.Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is scheduled to release on February 14, 2022. (ANI)