Kareena Kapoor Khan shares priceless throwback picture with Karisma, mother Babita

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena dug out a priceless picture from her 80s family album in which she can be seen posing beside a Christmas tree with her mother and sister Karisma.In the snap, Babita looks beautiful as she wears a grey and orange coloured silk suit paired with matching jewellery. She is captured standing in between Karisma and Kareena. Karisma is seen donning a white suit with golden thread work and a very young Kareena is seen decked up in a white and blue dress and her hair is tied in a ponytail.Kareena captioned the post as "Is it Christmas already? #mammas girls #these outfits are awesome #the80s @therealkarismakapoor."Kareena recently launched her book, titled 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'. During the announcement, Kareena shared that she has written all her experiences and learnings related to pregnancy in the manual for moms-to-be.Kareena dated Saif Ali Khan for a few years before tying the knot in October 2012. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan four years later on December 20, 2016, and second child Jeh on February 21 this year.Meanwhile, on her film front, Kareena, whose last movie was 'Angrezi Medium', will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha', co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, theBollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'. Apart from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Kareena is also a part of ace filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic 'Takht'.On the other hand, Saif, who last appeared in the Amazon streaming series 'Tandav' has 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Bhoot Police' and 'Adipurush' in the pipeline. (ANI)