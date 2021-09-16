Kareena Kapoor Khan shares sneak-peak from her vacation

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Kareena shared sneak-peaks with her fans by posting a picture on her Story in which she can be seen sporting a large straw hat that covered most of her face.Bebo added the text, "Who Dat", to the picture.The actor shared another picture which she clicked while sitting on a beach lounge chair, capturing a view of the sea, the sand and a lovely blue sky."Zoom in," the 'Jab We Met' star added, hinting at the barely visible people in the water body.The actor has not yet revealed the name of the beautiful location of her vacation.Earlier in August, Kareena along with her family -- her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh, had gone for a vacation at the Maldives to celebrate Saif's 51st birthday.Talking about 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the film also stars actor Aamir Khan with whom Kareena had last shared the screen in the film '3 Idiots'. Actor Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie.Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role. (ANI)