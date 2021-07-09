She posted a video from her kitchen asking: "What's been baking?" She then pulled out a copy of her book from the microwave, and announced: "This is what's been baking."

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media on Friday to announce the launch of her book "Pregnancy Bible".

Recalling her journey as an author, the actress wrote on her Instagram page: "This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies."

Kareena had announced conceiving her book "Pregnancy Bible" on Taimur's birthday in 2020.

"In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today. Published by @juggernaut.in and the amazing @chikisarkar, I'm proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India's official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like @rujuta.diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta, and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS. I'm both excited and nervous to share this with you. The pre-order link is in my bio," Kareena had written.

"Pregnancy Bible" is now available online.

On the work front, Kareena's upcoming film is "Laal Singh Chaddha" in the lead role opposite Aamir Khan.

