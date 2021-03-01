Kareena Kapoor posts first photo of herself after welcoming second baby, says 'missed you all'

The 'Jab We Met' actor who welcomed her second baby on February 15 shared a pouty picture of herself on Instagram.Soaking in the sun, the actor looked gorgeous as ever in a no make up look, as she flaunted her bare skin with a pair of chunky black sunglasses and added a hat. Sporting a loosely fitted comfortable sky blue collared shirt, the actor left her luscious locks open in the air.Posing with her pouty lips, the 'Good Newwz' star captioned the post as, "Oh hello there... Missed you all."Celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 46,000 fans liked the post while many chimed into the comments section.Complementing her glow, Arjun Kapoor wrote in the comments, "Roast chicken glow," and added three fire emoticons.The photo on the photo-sharing platform is the second Instagram post after the baby's birth. The first was a promotional post for her husband Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film, 'Bhoot Police.' (ANI)