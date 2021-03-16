Kareena Kapoor shares adorable picture of Taimur showing off his baking skills

The 'Good Newwz' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of her little munchkin holding a baking tray in his hand, with four uncooked cookies in it, shaped like human figurines.Another picture showed a zoomed-in view of the tray which had the cookies, seemingly inspired by Taimur's own family of four which includes himself, his parents Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, and his newborn baby brother.Kareena captioned the post as, "My men in a frame. Quite good looking though #ChefTim #FavouriteBoys."The picture in which Taimur held the tray in his hand showed him wearing a classy white chikan-embroidered kurta, as he innocently looked at the camera.Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on February 21 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Kareena and Saif dated for a few years before tying the knot in October 2012. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur four years later on December 20, 2016.Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', co-starring Aamir Khan. (ANI)