Kareena Kapoor shares picture of her 'favourite boys' planting trees on World Earth Day

Bebo, who is one of the most active Bollywood celebrities on social media, shared a picture on Instagram, which features her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan busy planting trees with their son Taimur.While the first snap reflects the bond Saif shares with his son, the second picture showed little Nawab perched on a tree.With the adorable post, the 'Heroine' star wrote, " Plant more trees. This world earth day... preserve plants. Grow (love) #WorldEarthDay #FavouriteBoys," using red hearts emoticons.In a few minutes of being posted, the adorable post garnered more than 3 lakhs likes.On a related note, the 40-year-old actor welcomed her second child, a baby boy with husband Saif Ali Khan on February 21 this year. Kareena delivered the baby at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and since then has kept the details of his name and pictures away from the media eyes.The duo dated for a few years before tying the knot in October 2012. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan four years later on December 20, 2016.Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena, whose last movie was 'Angrezi Medium', will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha', co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'.Apart from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Kareena is also a part of ace filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic 'Takht'.On the other hand, Saif who last appeared in the Amazon streaming series 'Tandav' has 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Bhoot Police' and 'Adipurush' in the pipeline. (ANI)