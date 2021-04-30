Kareena Kapoor shares throwback picture marking Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of the late actor on her stories. Along with the picture, she put a red heart emoji.Earlier today, Rishi's wife and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor also shared an unseen throwback picture, and penned a tributary note. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks : his anecdotes !!"Neetu further added, "We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on .... #rishikapoor."Rishi Kapoor passed away last year, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia. The original 'showman' left behind a rich legacy of cinematic marvels spanning decades. He breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 67.Prior to his demise, Rishi was in New York for his treatment with his wife.The couple got married on January 22, 1980, and share two children together, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and superstar Ranbir Kapoor. The couple also starred together in films like 'Zinda Dil', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Amar Akbar and Anthony', 'Do Dooni Chaar', among several others. (ANI)