Kareena Kapoor thanks Prabhas for sending 'insane meal'

Taking to her Instagram Story, Bebo took a snap of the mouth-watering food which included a big bowl full of biryani, dry-fruits loaded kheer and a gravy dish among other delicacies.Along with the photo, Kareena added the text, "When Bahubali sends you Biryani it's gotta be the best. Thank you @actorprabhas for this insane meal. #Adipurush."For the unversed, 'Adipurush' is an upcoming mythological movie directed by Om Raut. Apart from Saif and Prabhas, the movie also features Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.Prabhas will reportedly play Ram, and Sunny will be reportedly be seen as Lakshman. Kriti is reportedly set to essay the role of Sita and Saif will portray the role of Raavan.The film which is currently eyeing August 11, 2022, for its release had started production back in February.'Adipurush' is Om's new directorial venture after last year's blockbuster 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. (ANI)