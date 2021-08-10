Kareena Kapoor turns producer with Hansal Mehta thriller

Excited to turn producer for the first time, Kareena Kapoor Khan said: "Very honoured and excited to work as a producer on this film with Ekta whom my family has known for years and of course to be directed by Hansal for the first time. I am a huge fan of Hansal's films and to be working with him for the first time will be special. There are a lot of firsts on this film and I cannot wait to begin this journey."

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to turn producer for the very first time in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. The untitled film will be directed by Hansal Mehta.

This collaboration marks the coming together of Ekta Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Interestingly, while the blockbuster 'Veere Di Wedding' was Kareena Kapoor Khan's first film after the birth of her son Taimur, this film will be her first after her second baby, incidentally, both being produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Producer Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms said: "Kareena Kapoor Khan is a dynamite combination of star power and talent. We last worked together on 'Veere Di Wedding' which was probably the biggest hit headlined by a female star. The second time's always a charm and I'm confident this one too will excite the audiences. To have Hansal Mehta, one of the most prolific filmmakers of our times tell this story makes it all the more exciting! Get ready for one of the most intriguing and shocking mainstream films thus far."

The thriller film is inspired by a real-life incident. The story is set in the UK and is scheduled to go on floors soon.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said: "Our aim with this film is to create a fresh, gripping, and moody thriller with Kareena playing a character that I am hoping will do justice to her immense talent as an actor. I look forward to venturing on this journey with Ekta and Kareena, both of whom have accomplished so much in their respective careers and are absolute powerhouses."

Hansal Mehta has cemented his position as one of the critically acclaimed directors after the success of 'Scam 1992'.

