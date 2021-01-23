Kareena Kapoor's well-heeled confession

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared what would be the only situation when one could find her lowering her head.

Kareena posted a video from a shoot on Instagram. In the clip, she is seen sporting a black dress with a thigh high slit.

"If I ever let my head down... It'll be to admire my heels #FeelItReelIt," she wrote as the caption.