Kareena posts family picture on Instagram

The picture was from their London trip and the family seems to be having fun in a park. Besides Kareena, the picture also has her husband actor Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur, sister Karisma Kapoor with her two kids - Samaira and Kiaan and her mother Babita. She wrote about how she cannot wait to go on another family trip to London soon.

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Sunday to post a throwback picture of her family.

"Always better together PS: London, I can't wait to be back," she wrote.

Karisma reposted the picture and wrote: "Can't wait,". She also posted a heart and hug emoji.

Meanwhile, Kareena recently returned to work, after giving birth to her second baby.

Kareena and Saif were blessed with a baby boy on February 21 this year. Kareena gave her fans a glimpse of the little one on International Women's Day, when she posted a picture on Instagram.

After tying the knot in October 2012, the couple welcomed their first baby Taimur in December 2016.

--IANS

anj/sdr/