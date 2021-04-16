Kareena posts pic of newborn son, hides face with emoji

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday posted a picture of husband Saif Ali Khan and elder son Taimur looking at her newborn son, but covered the face of the infant with a babyface emoji.
"This is what my weekend looks like... how about you guys?" Kareena wrote as caption with the Instagram image.
Kareena and Saif were blessed with the baby boy on February 21 this year, and have so far avoided sharing anything about the newborn in public, including his name or photo.
The couple had welcomed their first child, son Taimur, in December 2016.
