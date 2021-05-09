Kareena, Preity Zinta's message for their mother-in-law on Mother's Day

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Preity Zinta chose the occasion of Mother's Day to express gratitude to their mother-in-law.

Kareena posted a photograph with her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on Instagram and captioned: "From strength to strength."

Preity Zinta also posted a photo with her mother-in-law on Instagram and wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to my other mother. Thank you for raising the man of my dreams and Thank you for loving me, spoiling me & for making me feel more like your daughter than your daughter in law. #Happymothersday #Sasuma #Ma."