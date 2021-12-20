Kareena sends birthday wishes to son Taimur from isolation

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently isolating herself after testing positive for Covid-19, wished her son Taimur Ali Khan on his 5th birthday.

The actress took to her Instagram to share a throwback video of her son, when he just started to walk on his wobbly feet.

Kareena captioned the video, "Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn't your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger... Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim no one like you mera beta #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger (sic)."