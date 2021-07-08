Kareena shares a picture with sisters Karisma and Riddhima

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a glamorous picture posing with her "sisters" on Thursday. In the Instagram image, Kareena is seen with elder sister Karisma and their first cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Kareena wears a black tube top paired with a beige blazer and black pants. She completed her look with kohl eyes. Karisma and Riddhima stand next to Kareena as they pose for the camera.