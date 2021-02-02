Kareena shows 'Instagram v/s reality' on social media

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shown her version of Instagram-versus-reality on social media and said that her Kaftans and pouts will continue, no matter what.

Kareena posted two pictures on Instagram. In the first image, Kareena is seen sporting sunglasses and pouting at the camera. The second picture has her sunglasses off but she still retains her famous pout.