Kareena to mom Babita: Lolo and I will trouble you forever

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday penned a note on the 74th birthday of her mother Babita, whom she tagged as her strength and her world. On a lighter note, she added that her sister Karisma and she would trouble Babita forever.

Along with her mote, Kareena posted a couple of pictures on Instagram. The first photo has Kareena and Karisma posing with their mother while the second one is a monochrome picture of Babita from her younger days.