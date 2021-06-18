Karenvir Bohra, Sanjay Mishra starrer 'Kutub Minar' gets mention at Berlin Indie film fest

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) The Karenvir Bohra and Sanjay Mishra-starrer film "Kutub Minar" has got a special mention for Best Feature Film at The Berlin Indie Film Festival (BIFF) 2021.

"At the Film Festival when they saw it, they were surprised to see such a bold concept but still a slice of life kind of movie. It really came as a dream to us when the Berlin Indie Film Festival emailed saying you can download your certificate of victory. We thought this email would state 'thank you for participating, better luck next time', because you don't really expect your film to be appreciated at the global level. But this time it happened to us and Kutub Minar was chosen amongst all the movies in Asia," Karenvir said.