Karenvir Bohra, Zareen Khan in horror comedy 'Patalpani'

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actors Karenvir Bohra and Zareen Khan will star in a horror comedy titled "Patalpani: Azad Desh Ke Ghulam Bhoot".

Directed by Raaj Aashoo, the cast of the film will also feature Illa Arun, Rajesh Sharma, Ali Asgar, Aditi Govitrikar, Upasna Singh and Sumit Gulati.

"This one is going to be super fun. We are going on floors this month by considering all the safety precautions and, yes, we are looking forward to releasing it soon," said director Aashoo.