Karishma Kotak: Mandala is extremely therapeutic

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Actress Karishma Kotak is making the most of lockdown. With shoots stopped owing to the pandemic, she has started taking mandala sessions and online psychology classes.

"I took to mandala course online recently and I must say it's extremely refreshing and therapeutic. The work from this form of art seems so intriguing and difficult but they break it down to simple steps and it's quite easy. I am loving the sketching and drawing. I am also taking psychology classes online. The human brain has always interested me. I always think why we do what we do. So, it was only eventual I decided to learn more on it, " she tells IANS.