Karishma strikes a pose with her bike

A self-confessed fitness freak, in the picture Karishma is seen posing on a white bicycle. In a no-makeup look, she is casually dressed in a white T-shirt, white shorts, and slippers.

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna took to social media on Tuesday to share pictures of her on a bicycle.

"Morning mood #love #potd," she captioned it on Instagram.

On her social media, Karishma often shares her love for fitness and a healthy lifestyle, and keeps giving a glimpse of her fitness routine.

Recently, she entered the digital space with web series as "Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat" and "Bullets".

In Bollywood, she has been a part of successful films as "Sanju" and "Grand Masti". On TV, she has been a contestant on reality shows such as "Big Boss", "Khatron ke Khiladi", "Jhalak Dikhla Jaa","Comedy Circus", "Nach Baliye" among others.

--IANS

eka/vnc