Karisma Kapoor celebrates Sisters Day, shares throwback picture with Kareena

On Sunday, Karisma took a stroll down memory lane and shared a photograph on Instagram, wherein we can see Kareena giving company to Karisma while she is getting her hair done by a stylist."Always at it together.Sisters.. making hard times easier and easy times more fun @kareenakapoorkhan #loveyoumostest. Happy sister day. Happy friendship day," she captioned the post.The throwback image of the siblings has garnered several likes and comments from social media users."Hahah so cute," a user commented."Sister goals," another one wrote.Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena and Karisma recently shot for some special project together with filmmaker Punit Malhotra."Always special shooting with bebo... something exciting coming soon," she had written on Instagram a few days ago.According to a few reports, they will be seen sharing screen space with each other in a commerical. (ANI)