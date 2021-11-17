Karisma Kapoor goes on lunch with family

The 'Dil To Pagal Hai' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture with her family at a restaurant."Family lunches are the best. Missing a few. @izumibandra @nooresha.k #bestfoodever," the caption read.The caption probably hinted at her sister and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who she is often seen with at get-togethers.The post was flooded with likes and comments soon after Karisma shared it.Neetu Singh's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented a string of heart emojis."So nice to see Randhir sir. As always you look fabulous Karisma sis," a fan added.Meanwhile, the 'Fiza' actor was recently seen on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with her father Randhir Kapoor.Apart from that, Neetu Singh will soon be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' by Dharma Productions. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Prajakta Kohli. (ANI)