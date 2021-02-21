Karisma Kapoor: I'm a masi again so excited

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second child, a son on Sunday.

A super excited aunt Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion with a throwback photograph of her younger sister Kareena clicked after her birth.

"That's my sis when she was a new born and now she's a mama once again !! And I'm a masi again so excited. #goodwishes #congratulations #onlylove," Karisma shared on Instagram.