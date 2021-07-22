Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan shot together for 'something exciting'

On Thursday, Karisma took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her latest shoot with her sister Kareena."Always special shooting with Bebo. Something exciting coming soon," she captioned the post.Kareena also took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture with Karisma and director Punit Malhotra."Sir you are the best", she wrote, taggi g @therealkarismakapoor @punitdmalhotra @netmedsofficial @dharma2pointo.Punit, too, had a gala time shooting with the Kapoor sisters.Posting a picture of himself with the sisters, Punit took to Instagram account and wrote: "Oonchi hai building, lift teri band hai The funnest shoot with the loveliest ."Fans assumed that Kareena and Karisma will be seen together in a commercial. (ANI)