Karisma Kapoor recalls carrying her 'house' along with her

Taking to Instagram, she posted a throwback image of her carrying a bag that looked like a house."Flashback to the time before tote bags when I literally carried my house with me #throwbackthursday," Karisma quipped.Karisma's bag caught the attention of several social media users.Amrita Arora commented: "So cute." Karisma's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a red heart emoji on it.In the image, Karisma can be seen sporting a white shirt with a dark coloured dress over it.Recently, Karisma shot for a special project with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and filmmaker Punit Malhotra."Always special shooting with bebo... something exciting coming soon," she had written on Instagram a few days ago.According to a few reports, the two sisters will be seen together in a commercial. (ANI)