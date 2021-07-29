  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Karisma Kapoor recalls carrying her 'house' along with her

Karisma Kapoor recalls carrying her 'house' along with her

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Jul 29th, 2021, 19:15:07hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Karisma Kapoor (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Thursday turned out to be a nostalgic day for actor Karisma Kapoor as she went back in time and shared a picture from her childhood days.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a throwback image of her carrying a bag that looked like a house.

"Flashback to the time before tote bags when I literally carried my house with me #throwbackthursday," Karisma quipped.
Karisma's bag caught the attention of several social media users.
Amrita Arora commented: "So cute." Karisma's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a red heart emoji on it.
In the image, Karisma can be seen sporting a white shirt with a dark coloured dress over it.
Recently, Karisma shot for a special project with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and filmmaker Punit Malhotra.
"Always special shooting with bebo... something exciting coming soon," she had written on Instagram a few days ago.
According to a few reports, the two sisters will be seen together in a commercial. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features