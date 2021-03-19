Karisma Kapoor shares glimpse from 'fam jam', posts fun video

The 'Raja Hindustani' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a short clip that sees the actor along with her family members as they shake a leg.The clip sees Karisma, and her family members dressed in black ensembles. The 'Andaz Apna Apna' star is seen in a black full sleeve printed top and black pants, a neat ponytail, hoop earrings and a pair of black-rimmed glasses. The video sees Ranbir Kapoor's sister and Karisma's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni hold the camera while they all groove.Taking to the captions, the 'Dil To Pagal Hai' star wrote, "Famjam (adding a red heart emoticon), and tagged the people in the clip- "@nandanitasha @nikhil_nanda @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @brat.man #samara."More than 1 lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform, and many left red heart and fire emoticons, as they loved the clip.Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and keeps updating fans about her activities by posting pictures and videos.Earlier, the 46-year-old had congratulated sister Kareena on welcoming a baby boy. She shared the joy of becoming a "maasi again" on Instagram by posting a throwback picture of the 'Jab We Met' actor from when she was a little baby. (ANI)