Karisma Kapoor turns 47, shares glam shots with fans on special day

"Making my years count, instead of counting the years #aboutlastnight #familyandfriends #onlylove,"she wrote along side the images, clicked by her daughter Samaira Kapur.

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actress Karisma Kapoor turned 47 on Friday, and she shared three glammed-up pictures on Instagram to mark the occasion.

In the pictures Karisma is dressed in an animal print top, black pants, and, black heels. The pictures had garnered over 177,880 likes by the evening.

Warm birthday wishes poured in from celebrities like Manish Malhotra to Diana Penty and Sanjay Kapoor on social media.

"Happy birthday! You're kind and beautiful.... From the inside. That's what truly counts ! Lots of love," wrote Saba Ali Khan, sister-in-law of Karisma's sister Kareena.

--IANS

eka/vnc