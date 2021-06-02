Karma Takapa: Spotlight on Northeast opens up possibilities

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Karma Takapa gained massive fandom with his portrayal of the shaman Dev in the new web series, "The Last Hour". The show also puts the spotlight on the Northeast, and he calls it a good thing because it opens up possibilities.

"It can only be a good thing. Given the situation that it has always been where you don't have much to say about the space. Much is spoken about the people and the space in mainstream media and, for that matter, also in mainstream movies and shows," Karma told IANS.