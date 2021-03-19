'Karnan' insults a community in TN? Fresh trouble for the team...

A petitioner named Prabhu has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court regarding the song Pandarathi Puranam in Dhanush's Karnan.

According to the petitioner, the song insults a community in Tamil Nadu. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has now sent notices to director Mari Selvaraj, producer Kalaipuli S Thanu and the YouTube channel in which the song was uploaded.