'Karnan' is straight from my heart: Mari Selvaraj

The Karnan press and audio meet was held today at Prasad Lab preview theatre. The hauntingly beautiful song Uttradheenga in the mesmerizing voice of the recent sensational “enjoy enjami" fame Dhee and Santosh Narayanan was launched. It is sure going to be a chartbuster.
Karnan directed by Mari Selvaraj has Dhanush and Malayalee actor Rajeesha Vijayan in the lead with music by Santosh Narayanan. Dhanush who was in USA for his Netflix Hollywood venture send a thanks letter to the Karnan team which was read out at the press meet. It read like this- "Karnan is a special film to me. As an actor and human, Karnan has taught me so many things. Mari Selvaraj's humanity and perseverance were a surprise every day. I used to even think about whether someone can be a good human being like Mari Selvaraj. Thanks for choosing me as your Karnan and thanks for coming into my life. Be the same, you have a special place in the industry", said Dhanush.
Director Mari Selvaraj went out of his way to praise Dhanush for his commitment and dedication to his work. Selvaraj says : “ Dhanush sir asked me if I had a script for him, I told him all my stories were written keeping him in mind including Pariyerum Perumal. All the praises that I have received so far for my work is due to director Ram and Pa.Ranjith whom I have assisted. I will call Karnan an independent film, straight from my heart”.
Producer Kalaipuli Thanu says after he watched the film he was spellbound and could not move from his seat. He says Karnan is like a Picasso painting. Thanu got plenty of OTT offers for the film, but was very keen that he would first premiere it only in theatres which are the lifeblood of Tamil cinema.
Karnan is scheduled for a big wide release on April 9.