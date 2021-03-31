'Karnan' is straight from my heart: Mari Selvaraj

The Karnan press and audio meet was held today at Prasad Lab preview theatre. The hauntingly beautiful song Uttradheenga in the mesmerizing voice of the recent sensational “enjoy enjami" fame Dhee and Santosh Narayanan was launched. It is sure going to be a chartbuster.

Karnan directed by Mari Selvaraj has Dhanush and Malayalee actor Rajeesha Vijayan in the lead with music by Santosh Narayanan. Dhanush who was in USA for his Netflix Hollywood venture send a thanks letter to the Karnan team which was read out at the press meet. It read like this- "Karnan is a special film to me. As an actor and human, Karnan has taught me so many things. Mari Selvaraj's humanity and perseverance were a surprise every day. I used to even think about whether someone can be a good human being like Mari Selvaraj. Thanks for choosing me as your Karnan and thanks for coming into my life. Be the same, you have a special place in the industry", said Dhanush.