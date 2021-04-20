'Karnan' nears the 50 cr mark in Tamil Nadu, career-highest for Dhanush!

Dhanush's rural action drama Karnan nears the 50 crores gross mark in Tamil Nadu. The film has successfully surpassed the actor's previous biggest blockbuster Asuran in the state. Trade pundits say that the Dhanush starrer has given a much-needed relief after Master and Sulthan (to an extent) to the theater owners.

Trade sources also say that with 100% occupancy, the film would've earned more. Please note that Karnan only had 100% occupancy on its opening day.

Produced by Thanu's V Creations, Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame has directed the film. Dhanush is currently busy shooting for his upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man directed by the Russo Brothers.

After returning to India, the actor will begin shooting for his new film director Karthick Naren. He also has Naane Varuven with Selvaraghavan and a yet-untitled film with Raatchasan director Ram Kumar.