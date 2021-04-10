'Karnan' off to a flying start at the Tamil Nadu box office!

Dhanush's Karnan has registered a phenomenal opening on day one in Tamil Nadu. In Chennai city, the film has grossed around 92 lakhs and thus became the new best opening for Dhanush in this area.

In Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari belt, Karnan has grossed around 80 lakhs. Early estimates tell us that Karnan would've grossed more than 10.5 crores in Tamil Nadu on day one.

As for as the day one collection in Tamil Nadu is concerned, Karnan stands only next to Vijay, Rajinikanth, and Ajith's films. Baahubali 2 and Kanchana 3 are the other exceptions in this elite list.

Please note that on day one, all the theaters in Tamil Nadu allowed 100% occupancy but from today, only 50% of the audiences are allowed across the state and hence, Saturday's numbers will be lesser than the opening day number.



