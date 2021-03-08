'Karnan' pre-release business in full swing!

Thanks to the promotional posters and the chartbuster songs from Karnan , the pre-release business of the film is in full swing. Sources say that distributors are showing a great interest in procuring the rights of the film as they smell a blockbuster. We hear that the TN rights of the film will surpass Dhanush's previous best Asuran .

Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, Maari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame is directing Karnan and Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music.

Lal, Rajisha Vijayan, Yogi Babu, and Natty are playing pivotal characters in Karnan for which Theni Eshwar has cranked the camera.

Thanu is planning to release the film on April 9 and the team is currently working on the teaser cut. We hear that in another one or two weeks, fans can expect the teaser launch date announcement.