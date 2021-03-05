'Karnan' teaser to release very soon, says Dhanush!

The first look teaser of the rural action drama Karnan will be out very soon, says the film's hero Dhanush on Twitter. "#Karnan teaser .. very soon", tweeted Dhanush as fans have been asking about the first look teaser launch date.

Dhanush is currently in the US for the shoot of his Netflix film The Gray Man with the Russo Brothers. Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans are playing the lead roles in the film.