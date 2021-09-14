Karnataka to administer 30 lakh Covid vax jabs on Sep 17: CM

He directed all District Commissioners to get ready with the required infrastructure for the mega Covid vaccination programme.

Bengaluru, Sep 14 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced that the state government would administer 30 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses on September 17.

"Karnataka is speeding up the process of vaccination. 1.10 crore Covid vaccine doses were given in the month of August. The government is contemplating to get both doses of vaccines for people above 18 years by the end of November," Bommai said.

He said that the daily vaccination target is fixed at 5 lakh doses and the government will administer 15 lakh vaccination doses on every Wednesday through a special drive.

During the special drive on September 17, which is also the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre aims to vaccine 2 to 3 crore people in one day and the state government has set the target of 30 lakh jabs, Bommai said. "We have submitted special proposal for vaccines."

He said that the administration should focus on getting the poor sections vaccinated. "The cooperation of medical colleges and nursing colleges should be taken. Special camps have to be organised in rural areas," he added.

More vaccinations are helping to reduce the numbers of Covid cases in the state, and 71 per cent of population has been vaccinated with first dose, Bommai said.

Bommai said he will inaugurate the special drive from Kalaburgi.

