Karnataka to give Covid jabs for Tokyo-bound sportspersons, others

Narayan, who is also the Chairman of the state's Covid task force, said that the vaccination drive will be launched in the central university campus from Tuesday.

Bengaluru, June 20 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Sunday said that anti-Covid vaccination drive for sportspersons, travelling to Tokyo for the Olympics, as well as students and employees who are set to leave for abroad for studies or work, will start from June 22.

A statement from his office said that a competent authority has been entrusted to verify the documents of those who come to get inoculated.

Narayan said that Bengaluru East Zone Health Officer has been appointed as competent authority for this purpose and will verifying information received from the beneficiaries such as Self-Declaration Certificate Form, and Annexure 4 besides issuing the validation letters.

These validation certificates needs to be uploaded to the CoWin portal to get vaccinated, he added.

He also said that those beneficiaries who have not furnished their passport number yet while receiving the first dose of vaccination should submit vaccination declaration through Annexure 5 to get inoculated with the second dose.

"This is the second such drive being arranged for the students and workers going abroad. Earlier, the first drive was conducted at the same venue during the first week of June where around 1,500 people were administered with anti-Covid vaccine," he said.

