Karnataka to open lower, upper KG classes from Nov 8

Bengaluru, Nov 4 (IANS) The Karnataka government has given a green signal to open Lower Kindergarten (LKG) and Upper Kindergarten (UKG) classes across the state from next Monday (November 8).

The Department of Public Instruction has issued a notification in this effect on Thursday. The order allows the LKG and UKG classes in all talukas of the state where less than two per cent of Covid positivity is recorded.